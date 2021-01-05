SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.85

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

SSAAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Danske downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. SSAB AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

