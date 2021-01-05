Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 1,107.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBBP shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Strongbridge Biopharma from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Strongbridge Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

Strongbridge Biopharma stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $165.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.72. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 205.02% and a negative return on equity of 80.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

