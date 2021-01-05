Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) were down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $23.06. Approximately 5,707,991 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 11,546,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAVE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $401.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 63.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

About Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

