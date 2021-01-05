Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) shares fell 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.93. 600,334 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 225,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

SPRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. The company had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $30,494.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 401,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,758,891. Insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after buying an additional 126,906 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 498,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 114,155 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

