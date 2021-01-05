SparkPoint Market Cap Achieves $13.72 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 45% higher against the dollar. One SparkPoint token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $13.72 million and approximately $348,399.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00029533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00119899 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00212349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00495616 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00049728 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.00263847 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018142 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,027,478,283 tokens. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

SparkPoint Token Trading

SparkPoint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

