SpaceChain Hits Market Capitalization of $8.94 Million (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, HitBTC, Upbit and Coinnest. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $8.94 million and $7,026.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Denarius (D) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 462,531,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,455,054 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinEgg, Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

