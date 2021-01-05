SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SP. ValuEngine raised shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SP Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

NASDAQ:SP traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.44. 71 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,338. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $656.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.30.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.96. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $72,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,485,000 after buying an additional 20,112 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in SP Plus by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,016,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after buying an additional 126,720 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 498,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,939,000 after buying an additional 90,154 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 341,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 141,195 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 329,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

