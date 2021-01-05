SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Lowered to “Hold” at Johnson Rice

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SEDG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Northland Securities lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.38.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $311.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.83. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $335.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,245,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,202 shares of company stock valued at $952,157. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

