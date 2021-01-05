SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $313.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $258.00 to $313.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $239.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.38.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $311.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.57, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $335.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.83.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,202 shares of company stock worth $952,157. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

