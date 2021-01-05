Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.77

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and traded as high as $9.34. Smith-Midland shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 1,971 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a lightweight construction panels for the exterior walls of building; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

