Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) dropped 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 609,996 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 603,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.
SMSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.
The stock has a market capitalization of $208.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38.
In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Samuel Gulko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,023.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 45,325 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 69,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)
Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.
