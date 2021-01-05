Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) dropped 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 609,996 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 603,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

SMSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $208.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Samuel Gulko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,023.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 45,325 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 69,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

