Smith Barney Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.86.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.52. 13,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,045. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $85.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 1,114 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $172,536.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,807.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Urban sold 350 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $51,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,513.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,420 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

