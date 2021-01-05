SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Tops $0.0000

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $674,641.72 and approximately $276.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About SmileyCoin

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

SmileyCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.