Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.40.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $68.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.63. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $498,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,513.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,694,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,286.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,314 shares of company stock worth $27,170,164. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 9.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 30.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 287,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 67,027 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 36.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 31.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $19,122,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

