Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

Shares of NASDAQ SND traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. 650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,187. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $86.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,102,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,172.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SND. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 37,965 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 43,515 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 65,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

