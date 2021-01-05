Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Shares Up 12.2%

Shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) shot up 12.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $1.93. 575,542 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 305,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Several research firms have recently commented on SND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.09.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

The company has a market cap of $83.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 9.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,102,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,172.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SND. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 177.6% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37,965 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 138.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 65,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the second quarter worth $99,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.