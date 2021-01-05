SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $44.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. SMART Global traded as high as $39.66 and last traded at $39.66, with a volume of 268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.63.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SGH. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

Get SMART Global alerts:

In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 9,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $255,221.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,816,122. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,884 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 67,751 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $957.23 million, a PE ratio of -552.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.22.

About SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.