SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $44.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. SMART Global traded as high as $39.66 and last traded at $39.66, with a volume of 268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.63.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SGH. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.
In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 9,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $255,221.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,816,122. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $957.23 million, a PE ratio of -552.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.22.
About SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)
SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.
