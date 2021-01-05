SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SJW Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

SJW stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.63. 102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,226. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $165.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.23 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 5.20%. Research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Wendy Avila-Walker sold 550 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $36,965.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $328,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $433,747 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. FMR LLC increased its position in SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,536,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in SJW Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,136,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

