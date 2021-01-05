SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SITC. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

SITC opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.35. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

