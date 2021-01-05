Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to post sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year sales of $4.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Silgan from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

SLGN stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. Silgan has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Silgan by 41.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Silgan by 16.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.