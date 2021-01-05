Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBSW shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SBSW stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,704.00 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,975,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,707,000 after acquiring an additional 643,330 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,347,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 22.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,930,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,788,000 after acquiring an additional 720,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

