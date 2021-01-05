Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.42

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 3065967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86.

Get Sibanye Gold alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sibanye Gold stock. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 272,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000. 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.