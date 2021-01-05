Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift Technologies Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform. Shift Technologies Inc., formerly known as Insurance Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SFT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th.

SFT opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $59.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.90 million.

In other Shift Technologies news, insider George Arison bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Foy purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $302,850 over the last three months.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

