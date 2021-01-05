Shard (SHARD) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.11 Million

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 81.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Shard has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $4.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shard has traded 73.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0556 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shard alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 125.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Shard

SHARD is a coin. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io

Buying and Selling Shard

Shard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.