Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.82.

SHAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

NYSE:SHAK opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.52 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $91.99.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $10,121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,755.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $59,402.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 498,411 shares of company stock worth $38,021,518. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Shake Shack by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Shake Shack by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.