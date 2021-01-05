SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 31,754 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SFL by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of SFL by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 206,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 25,385 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SFL by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SFL by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 91,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SFL by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.04 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. SFL’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SFL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SFL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.03.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.