Sei Investments Co. Sells 27,442 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,442 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cactus by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 54.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cactus by 75.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

In other news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $96,565.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,979.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,343,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,799 shares of company stock worth $1,829,443. 24.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 2.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

