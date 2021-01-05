Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,852 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of CECO Environmental worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CECE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CECO Environmental by 88.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 406.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CECE opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $245.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.37 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Liner acquired 5,500 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $33,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,594.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CECO Environmental has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

