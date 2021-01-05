Sei Investments Co. Sells 14,447 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,447 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $91.58 on Tuesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.76.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $151,215.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSIS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

