Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,231 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 177,631 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 519.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 164,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 79,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBGI. TheStreet cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $34.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In other news, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $125,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $8,616,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

