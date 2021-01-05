Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 124,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 83,025 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Comerica by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Comerica by 482.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Comerica by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,535,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 212,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Comerica by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,525 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA stock opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.42. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $70.28.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.43 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.51.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.