Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,982 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

FNB opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.01 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens cut F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut F.N.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

