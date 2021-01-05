Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Diamond S Shipping were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,277,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 700,658 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,331,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 422,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 497.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 256,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.24.

NYSE DSSI opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $17.16.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.13 million. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Diamond S Shipping Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

