Sei Investments Co. Has $460,000 Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of CEVA worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CEVA during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CEVA by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CEVA by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average of $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $995.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,472.00 and a beta of 1.17. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $48.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

