Sei Investments Co. Has $449,000 Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of AAR worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in AAR by 18.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 80.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in AAR by 81.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AAR by 6.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIR. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

AAR stock opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 1.77. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $1,009,991.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,578.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

