Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,967,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,745,000 after purchasing an additional 816,155 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,441,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,582,000 after buying an additional 886,529 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,219,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,634,000 after buying an additional 242,240 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,370,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,896,000 after buying an additional 86,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 3,051,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,350,000 after purchasing an additional 536,458 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Teck Resources’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0382 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

