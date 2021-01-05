Secret Price Tops $0.67 (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Secret has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $37.91 million and approximately $916,987.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00274507 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 70.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007181 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00037591 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.53 or 0.01334019 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000995 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 111,771,105 coins and its circulating supply is 56,395,809 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

