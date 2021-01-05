SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEAS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. CSFB raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

SEAS stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.72. 27,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,968. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.18). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The company had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,368 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

