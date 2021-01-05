SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SEAS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SEAS stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.72. 27,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,968. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.18). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The company had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 26,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $205,528.00. Insiders sold 50,936 shares of company stock worth $1,333,368 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.