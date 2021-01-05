Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.22

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.22 and traded as high as $41.71. Seacor shares last traded at $41.43, with a volume of 349,489 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CKH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $844.01 million, a PE ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 1.01.
In other news, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $33,530.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,173.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 64,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,716,148.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,750,390.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,573 shares of company stock valued at $9,863,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seacor by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Seacor by 81.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Seacor during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Seacor by 225.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seacor during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Seacor Company Profile (NYSE:CKH)
SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.
