Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.22

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.22 and traded as high as $41.71. Seacor shares last traded at $41.43, with a volume of 349,489 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CKH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $844.01 million, a PE ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $175.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $33,530.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,173.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 64,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,716,148.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,750,390.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,573 shares of company stock valued at $9,863,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seacor by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Seacor by 81.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Seacor during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Seacor by 225.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seacor during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacor Company Profile (NYSE:CKH)

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

