Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.23

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.23 and last traded at $31.17, with a volume of 15281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,470,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,178,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,674 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,182,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 921,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,650,000 after purchasing an additional 324,566 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

