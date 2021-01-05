SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of SB Financial Group worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBFG shares. ValuEngine cut SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.26.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

