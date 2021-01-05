Santiment Network Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $35,706.00 (SAN)

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. Santiment Network Token has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $35,706.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santiment Network Token token can currently be bought for $0.0868 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00045252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00039172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.62 or 0.00355120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00024751 BTC.

About Santiment Network Token

Santiment Network Token (CRYPTO:SAN) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,247,579 tokens. Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . Santiment Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/santiment

Buying and Selling Santiment Network Token

