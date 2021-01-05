Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will report earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Sanderson Farms reported earnings per share of ($1.76) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to $3.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $8.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sanderson Farms.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.11 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAFM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.30.

SAFM stock opened at $128.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.28 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $102.13 and a 1 year high of $175.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 20.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.