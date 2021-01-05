Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) Given a €100.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €112.27 ($132.09).

Shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) stock opened at €116.15 ($136.65) on Monday. Safran SA has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($108.66). The company’s fifty day moving average is €119.91 and its 200 day moving average is €100.51.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

