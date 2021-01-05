SafeCoin Trading Up 6.5% Over Last Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $679,314.06 and $81.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,884.80 or 0.99544502 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008282 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018874 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00269039 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.95 or 0.00493265 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00139815 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002536 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00038021 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

