Safe (SAFE) Market Cap Hits $4.29 Million

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $71,110.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000628 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000944 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 109% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

