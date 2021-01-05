Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SABR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

SABR stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Sabre has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 111.2% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

