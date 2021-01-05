RPM International (RPM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 6th. Analysts expect RPM International to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect RPM International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $88.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.23. RPM International has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $98.35.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $6,030,484.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,118,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.