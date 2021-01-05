Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,550 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RDSB has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CSFB reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,797.44 ($23.48).

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,258.60 ($16.44) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £46.65 billion and a PE ratio of -5.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,285.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,133.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a twelve month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,342.50 ($30.60).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s previous dividend of $0.16. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s payout ratio is currently -23.31%.

In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 10,048 shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99). Also, insider Ann Godbehere bought 5,300 shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

About Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

